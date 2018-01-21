KOCHI: The continuing terror activities in Kannur district are a reminder of the impending danger and it is time for the state government to shed its soft approach towards terrorism, said BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan.The police and the CPM are aware terror activities are on the rise in Kannur district. But the police refuse to act tough against the terror groups and the CPM workers are providing a haven for terrorists in the district, he told reporters at the Town Hall here on Saturday.

“The brutal murder of RSS worker Syamaprasad is the latest example of the continuing terror attacks by the SDPI and the Popular Front in Kannur. The murder of RSS activists Aswini Kumar and Sachin Gopal had proved Kannur was turning into the hotbed of IS terror. But, the government limited the probe to the murder and ignored the conspiracy angle and the role of facilitators. This has emboldened the perpetrators of violence,” he said.

He said the government can’t wash its hands off the responsibility. Jihadi terrorism is gaining ground in Kannur and the terrorists are provided with shelter in party villages. Kummanam demanded the government ban the SDPI considering the role of that party in terror activities. Even the Muslim League had demanded a ban on SDPI, he said.

“The SDPI and IS terror modules are trying to trigger conflicts in society and disturb peace. The continuing violence shows the complete breakdown of law and order in the state. As the government has failed to initiate action to stop violence, the BJP will again approach the Governor seeking action,” said Kummanam.He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should realise the violence in their home district has brought disgrace to the government.