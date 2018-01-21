THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you a girl aged between 13 and 16 who stands 171 cm or taller? If yes, then read on. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is conducting ‘Height Hunt-2018’ across the state from February 11 to recruit girls for volleyball. “For attending this volleyball selection, prior experience in sports is not mandatory. All you need is height and an interest,’’ G Kishore, principal and director, SAI, said in a statement.

The Height Hunt norms for volleyball, based on the girl’s year of birth, are as follows: 2005 - 171 cm, 2004 - 175 cm, 2003 - 178 cm, 2002 - 180 cm or taller. Height will be considered the basic qualification. Those who are interested should report at any of the following selection centres with proof of age, medical certificate, a copy of the ration card and two passport-size photographs at 9 am. Raja’s Higher Secondary School, Nileswaram (January 27); Jimmy George Sports Academy, Peravoor, Kannur (January 28); Government Vocational HSS, Thamarassery, Kozhikode (January 29); St Thomas College, Pala (January 30); Ifans Arts and Sports Club, Olakkode, Koothatukulam (February 2); SDV HSS, Peramangalam, Thrissur (February 5); Government HSS, Anchal, Kollam (February 10); and SAI-LNCPE, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram (February 11).

The Sports Authority of India introduced Height Hunt in 2012. The project turned a big success after three girls in the very first batch represented India in the under-18 Asian championships.

Three more height hunts were held in the subsequent years. The selected girls will be provided free accommodation and food, training kits, education and healthcare facilities.