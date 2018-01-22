KANNUR: Title deeds will be given within two years to all deserving people possessing land in the state, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said in Kannur on Sunday. He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of title deeds at the Kannur collectorate hall.

“Though the government succeeded in distributing title deeds to over 50,000 people, it is disappointing to admit more than two lakh people are waiting to get title deeds for the land in their possession,” Chandrasekharan said.

“Efforts to give title deeds to people who possess land began ever since the first government came to power in Kerala. But not much progress was made in this direction,” the minister said.

Chandrasekharan said there were several instances of people possessing land for years but being deprived of government concessions due to the lack of legal documents to prove ownership of the land.

“There are more than 19,000 cases pending in land tribunals in Kannur in connection with dispute in land ownership. The government is sincerely intervening in these cases and is trying to give title deeds to all deserving people,” said Chandrasekharan.

To resolve the cases, the government will accept the suggestion of the district administration for give the responsibility of land tribunals to more tahsildars, said Chandrasekharan.

“By doing so, the district administration hopes to settle more than 12,000 cases before the end of this year. What the government wants, is to settle all the 19,000 cases,” said Chandrasekharan.

At the function, 772 families were given title deeds.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally presided over the function.

Rajya Sabha MP K K Ragesh, district panchayat president K V Sumesh, Mayor E P Latha and District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali were also present.