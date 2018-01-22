THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will present the Budget for the 2018-19 fiscal on February 2 in the ninth session of the 14th Kerala Assembly which begins on Monday. Also, Bills will be introduced to replace 19 ordinances.

Two days will be spent on presenting the Bills, which include the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularization of Admission in Medical Colleges) Bill, Kerala High Court (Amendment) Bill, The Abkari (Amendment) Bill and the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions (Amendment) Bill.

Besides, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (Amendment) Bill, Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (Amendment) Bill, Calicut University (Alternate Arrangement Temporarily of the Senate and Syndicate) Bill, Kerala University (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, Kerala Municipality (Second Amendment) Bill, Kerala Irrigation and Water Conservation (Amendment) Bill, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Paddy Land and Wetland Conservation (Amendment) Bill and the Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Functions as Respects the Services Under the Wakf Board) Bill will also be introduced.

Of the 11 days in the session, one each will be spent for the Governor’s policy address and the Budget presentation.

Two days each have been set aside for the motion of thanks and discussion on the budget. The House will mourn the death of Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran Nair and former minister E Chandrasekharan Nair on January 23.