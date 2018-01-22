KOCHI: “Menstruation is a biological process and girls face physical stress during the time. Though it might be difficult to grant leave during normal working days, permitting to take leave during exams will be a great step and relief to students,” said Anitha.

Menstrual leave has always remained a topic of debate in the state. When K Sabarinath MLA suggested in the Kerala Assembly last August to consider granting menstrual leave to employees, his opinion found supporters including in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said women suffer from various physical difficulties during the time of menstruation and serious discussion should be held on the subject. It may still take time before the government takes a decision, but Tripunithura GHS’ boldness should give them the direction.