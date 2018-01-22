KOZHIKODE: The State NRI Commission, which was constituted recently to address the grievances of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), is planning to conduct a survey to gather details of NRKs who are serving jail terms abroad. As of now, there is no official data regarding the number of Malayalis lodged in foreign prisons.

According to commission member M Azad, thousands of NRKs are living an uncertain life in prisons in foreign countries, especially in the Gulf region, for minor offences. Some were unknowingly trapped in criminal cases. And the commission has been getting many requests from families of NRKs seeking help to save them, said Azad.

“The commission has decided to make an intervention for extending legal support to the prisoners. Unfortunately, no agency has collected the exact data of the prisoners and case details. To address the issue, we have mooted a proposal to conduct a survey to collect all details regarding NRKs who are in prisons abroad,” he added.

The commission is planning to appoint an agency to carry out the survey. The Kudumbasree mission is likely to get prime consideration for the study.