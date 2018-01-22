THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader and former MLA V Sivankutty has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking withdrawal of the police case against him and five other legislators in the 13th Assembly in connection with the ruckus during the budget presentation in 2015.

The Assembly witnessed ugly scenes after the Opposition MLAs attempted to prevent the Finance Minister from presenting the budget. Other accused in the case are minister K T Jaleel, E P Jayarajan, C K Sadasivan, K Ajith and Kunhahamed Master.

Violent legislators had toppled the Speaker’s chair and threw the microphones away. The House suffered damages worth `2 lakh in the incident. Charges against the accused include relevant section of Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act and IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Sivankutty’s letter said the incident was a result of the political circumstances then and the case be dropped. The Chief Minister has handed over the letter to Law Department for its advice. Even if the government decides to withdraw the case it should get the approval of the magistrate court.