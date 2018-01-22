THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The war of words between K M Mani of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran continues with the latter asking Mani if ‘graveyard’ was a better word than ‘ventilator’.

Speaking at a public meet in connection with the CPI district summit at Kattakada, Kanam clarified he never mentioned Mani’s party was in the ventilator. “What I had said was that the LDF could not be a ventilator for some parties on its deathbed. Though there was no specific reference, Mani ascribed to the term ventilator for himself,” said Kanam. Retorting to Kanam’s statement in Kozhikode, Mani dubbed the CPI as a party “lying in the graveyard” on Saturday.

Kanam questioned the claim by Mani that KC(M) could win on its own in the election. According to him, Mani had no role in the party when it won the election in 1965, the only time it contested on its own.

On the issue of forming an alliance in national politics, Kanam said there should not be two opinions on forming a grand secular and democratic left platform to counter the main adversary in the BJP.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan waded into the controversy, saying Mani has no right to judge Kanam’s greatness. His greatness will be evaluated by people who know what greatness is and Mani’s remarks about him need not be taken seriously.

Responding to Mani’s comment that the CPI cannot win a seat independently, he said most parties in Kerala can’t win a seat independently. “That’s why parties join in a coalition front. Even Mani’s party can’t win a seat without outside help,” he said.