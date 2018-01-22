KASARGOD: A woman and her daughter were killed when a truck rammed the autorickshaw they were in on the highway at Poinachi early Sunday morning.

Police identified the woman as Shobha and the girl as Vismaya,a Class IX student of Cattanchal HSS. Shobha’s husband Rajan, 37, of Bendichal near Chattanchal; autorickshaw driver Abdul Khader, 45, of Kaniyamkunnill; and the truck cleaner were seriously injured, while the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Police suspect the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed the three-wheeler which almost flattened in the impact and fell into a roadside ditch. The Maharashtra-registered truck, which was taking rubber sheets to Mangaluru, overturned and skid off the road. Rajan and Khader were thrown off the three-wheeler, while Shobha and Vismaya were trapped inside.

Residents who rushed to the spot said the autorickshaw’s body was cut open to extricate the deceased. District police chief K G Simon, and Vidyanagar CI Babu Peringath visited the accident site. The truck driver, who left the hospital after receiving first aid, was taken into custody.