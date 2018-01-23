KOCHI: Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Monday, was the fundraiser for the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) camp held at Wagamon in December 2007. One of the most wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Qureshi was chargesheeted as 35th accused in the Wagamon SIMI camp case, which is under trial at NIA Court in Kochi.According to an NIA officer, Qureshi was involved in around 30 terrorism cases - 20 of them pertaining to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts alone. “When the SIMI camp was held in Wagamon in 2007, Qureshi was the treasurer of the organisation. He raised the fund for organising the armed training camp. He also made a video-audio presentation at the camp,” said the officer.

The NIA probing the Wagamon SIMI camp case will seek the custody of the accused. The NIA hopes the Qureshi’s arrest will help reveal new information in the case, especially about the sources of the funds received for organising the armed training camp.“We will approach the NIA Court in Kochi for a production warrant once the custody period of the accused with the Delhi Police ends. The custody of the accused can be sought only after 14 days,” the officer said.

A Maharashtra native, Qureshi is known for his expertise in bomb making. He had worked with some IT companies before joining SIMI in 1998. A founding member of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), he was a suspect in the Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai blasts cases. However, after Ahmedabad blast, he migrated to Saudi Arabia and Nepal.

The trial in the Wagamon case has reached the final stage and the proceedings under 313 CrPC began at the NIA Court in Kochi on Monday. As many as 35 accused are undergoing trial which is being held through video-conferencing system connecting Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal and New Delhi. Mehaboob Malik, the 31st accused, was shot dead after he escaped from Bhopal Central Jail in 2016.

Wagamon SIMI camp

The secret SIMI camp was conducted from December 10 to 12, 2007, at Thangalpara in Wagamon. Investigations have revealed the participants were imparted training in handling arms, manufacture of petrol bombs, motorbike racing and rope climbing.