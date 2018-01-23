THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will extend the benefits of free software initiatives implemented in General Education to the Higher Education sector too, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.He was inaugurating the completion of the project to convert 45,000 classrooms in 4,775 government and aided schools into hi-tech classrooms. Pinarayi also inaugurated Little KITE IT clubs on the occasion.

“The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), formerly known as IT@School, is the world’s biggest IT initiative which uses free software. IT-enabled learning should be implemented in all lower and upper primary schools,” Pinarayi said. Pinarayi said Little KITE clubs, having membership of over one lakh students, should be provided with assistance by everyone interested in seeing a technically-proficient younger generation.

“The General Education Protection Campaign has been launched to improve educational standards in tune with the changing times. It will equip students to become more self reliant,” he said.

Education Minister C Raveedranath, who presided over the function, said all schools will have hi-tech classrooms by March 31, 2019.

“The government intends to inculcate international standards in school students,” he said.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac released a CD prepared by KITE. Labour and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, V S Sivakumar MLA, district panchayat president V K Madhu, Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus, General Education Secretary A Shajahan, DPI K V Mohankumar, General Education Protection Campaign CEO P K Jayashree, VHSE director A Farooq and KITE vice chairman K Anvar Sadath were present.