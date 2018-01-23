THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A slew of measures, including legislation to ensure minimum wages for teachers, were announced. But there were no announcements on new major projects due to the state’s financial crisis.Though Kerala has come out with various measures for migrant labourers, a heinous effort was made to spread fear among them via social media. However, those who went to assess the situation realised there was no threat to them. The policy address mentioned how GST resulted in serious abridgement of state government’s fiscal powers.

Demonetisation and introduction of GST in an inappropriate manner and time led to serious deceleration of economy. Growth in the state also slowed down due to crisis in the Gulf. The government is working towards fulfilling its promises in these testing times.

Rejecting Opposition’s charges on failure to handle Cyclone Ockhi, the Governor said the government activated its disaster management system as soon as it was alerted. He said it also did everything possible to rescue the men and vessels and succeeded in providing relief to many. The Budget Session began with Opposition protest citing administrative standstill, price rise and failure in handling Ockhi.