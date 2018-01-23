The Supreme Court bench on Tuesday headed by CJI Dipak Misra observed that it cannot go into the marital status of Hadiya in the Kerala Love Jihad case.

The bench also observed that the NIA probe will have no bearing in deciding the aspects of her legitimacy of the marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan which was annulled by Kerala High Court.

The bench further said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also cannot look into her marital status as she's an adult.

Speaking to ANI, A Raghunath, one of the counsel of Hadiya's father said, "We expect the NIA to file a report & the court to permit the girl to continue her studies. We are happy that she is safe. Let's see what happens".

In November last year, Hadiya told the apex court that she wanted to be with her husband Shafin Jahan.

The 24-year-old has been in the headlines after she became a Muslim, following her marriage to Jahan.

Hadiya said she had married Jahan out of her own will and not forcibly.

During the course of the last hearing, Hadiya, who was born as Akhila Ashokan, also said she wanted freedom and to see her husband after the top court asked whether she would prefer to continue studies.

The top court had also directed Hadiya, who currently is in the custody of her parents, to be taken to college for her studies and that college should allow hostel facility to her.

The top court also ordered Hadiya's college dean to be her guardian after she requested for it.

Earlier, Hadiya's father's counsel Rajendran argued that the material submitted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) should be looked into while saying a modus operandi exists for conversion.

Also, the NIA had submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the top court in connection with the case.

The apex court has been hearing Hadiya's case after Jahan approached the top court following Kerala High Court, annulling his marriage with Hadiya.

While Hadiya's parents have been alleging that her marriage was a case of love jihad and that she was converted to Islam forcibly, Hadiya has refuted these claims so far.

(With Inputs from ANI)