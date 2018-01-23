Governor P Sathasivam greeting veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan while returning after his customary address before the beginning of the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday| Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To improve healthcare, the LDF Government plans to revamp the emergency medical care system and establish trauma care centres across Kerala. In his policy address to the 14th Kerala Assembly on Monday, Governor P Sathasivam said, “While healthcare in Kerala is one of the best in India, my government proposes to raise its level by revamping the emergency medical care system and establishing trauma care centres to provide instantaneous relief to accident victims.”

With reports of heart-related diseases on the rise, the Left Government proposes to set up cardiac care facilities at the Government Medical Colleges of Manjeri and Kollam. Interventional radiology services, including digital subtraction angiography will be made available at the Government Medical Colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kottayam.

To combat cancer, a cancer care strategy involving a care grid for knowledge sharing and capacity building will be formulated, he said. There is also a proposal for setting up genomic sequencing, which detects polymorphisms and variations in the genome, at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.The Governor said management of chronic health conditions will be given special attention.

He said his government is for establishing the first Child and Adolescent Care Centre in the Ayurveda sector in Kozhikode. Apart from this, it also proposes an ophthalmic and ENT super speciality hospital in Kannur. Other plans include expansion of mental healthcare at Government Ayurveda Colleges, he said.Homeopathy dispensaries will be set up in panchayats that do not have such facilities. Mobile technology will be used to increase access to homeopathic care, he said.

Charging stations along NHs for electric vehicles

T’Puram: To promote electric vehicles, KSEBwill establish charging stations along National Highways and in cities. The Governor’s policy address said this will be done in phases to provide an enabling ecosystem for the use of electric vehicles. The government is also planning a modern de-addiction centre at Kinaloor, Kozhikode.

Govt to set up ‘World Skills Lyceum’

T’Puram :A ‘World Skills Lyceum’ under the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) will be set up to prepare youths for better opportunities in future. ‘’The World Skills Lyceum will foster research initiatives and innovation to prepare our youth for tomorrow’s jobs,” the Governor’s policy address said. Sathasivam also said programmes will be initiated to upgrade ITIs to international standards.

Mutation of property to be 100 pc online by March

T’Puram:The Left government, which aims to bring in transparency in land transactions, is for introducing online mutation (pokkuvaravu) in all villages by March.“Mutation will be 100 per cent online in all villages by March 2018,” said Governor P Sathasivam in his policy address.

Policy statement was pathetic: udf

T’Puram:The Opposition UDF termed the LDF Government’s policy address by Governor P Sathasivam as lacklustre and devoid of any policy or a clear vision statement to steer clear of the issues confronting the state. “It was a pathetic policy statement address of a pathetic government,” said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He said there was no mention of the grave financial crisis that has gripped the state. Later, Chennithala asked the Speaker to exclude the portions the Governor omitted in the policy address during the discussion on Motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

Minimum Wages Act for unaided school teachers

T’Puram:The state government will soon enact a Teachers’ Minimum Wages Act to ensure basic remuneration and attract the best minds to the teaching profession. Sathasivam said teachers imparting knowledge in private unaided schools will have to be guaranteed minimum wage. In Higher Education, inter-disciplinary research centres will be launched in government engineering colleges and other institutions.

Guv ‘fails’ to be critical of Centre, kicks up row

T’Puram: After his recent salvo on political violence in Kannur, Governor P Sathasivam kicked up a minor storm on Monday when he failed to read out a line, sharply critical of the Centre, from his policy address. The line on page 4 of Sathasivam’s address derided the Centre for failing to respect the principle of ‘cooperative federalism.’ The booklet, which was circulated to MLAs and the media, contained the ‘left-out’ part which said: “We are also perturbed by the Centre’s tendency to roughshod the best traditions of cooperative federalism by bypassing the state government and directly dealing with district authorities and local bodies.” The unsaid line was preceded by the statement there was no instance of communal riot in the state “despite plotting by certain communal outfits.” In a brief response to questions from the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he was not aware of the Governor leaving out anything from his speech.