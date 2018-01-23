KOCHI: The United Nurses Association (UNA), which has around 40,000 nurses under it working in various hospitals across Kerala, is planning to launch an indefinite strike soon. The laxity on the part of the authorities in resolving the nurses’ strike at KVM Hospital at Cherthala, which has crossed 156 days, and the delay in issuing the final order with regard to the minimum wages of nurses in the private sector have prompted the association to go ahead with the strike plan, said Jasmin Sha, president, UNA. The date of the strike and further protest plans will be decided at the UNA state committee which will meet on Thursday.

In July 2017, the nurses across the state staged an indefinite strike. It was called off on July 20 after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised the nurses minimum wages will be in effect within four months. A committee was formed in this regard. It submitted its report and a preliminary order regarding minimum wages was issued on November 16. A two-month period was given to the stakeholders for raising objections. This period expired on January 16. The advisory board of the Minimum Wages Commission will now consider the complaints.

“On February 10, 2016, the government issued an order stating the revised wages should be implemented within six months. But the majority of the hospitals failed to do so. We called off our stir following the Chief Minister’s assurance. But nothing has materialised. We do not have any representation in the advisory board. We are worried the hearing will continue indefinitely, delaying the whole process. Though the nurses at KVM hospital have been protesting for the past five months, the authorities have not initiated any steps to resolve the issue,” said Jasmin Sha.

Hunger Strike

Sujanapal Achuthan, UNA state secretary, will go on hunger strike if the authorities fail to take a decision in favour of the nurses striking at KVM Hospital. “The hospital has resumed operations after making new appointments. No decision has been taken in the case of the protesting nurses. We will launch a day-night strike after the state committee meeting on January 25. If the authorities fail to take a favourable decision, I will go on hunger strike,”said Sujanapal.