THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elaborating on the 20-month-old government’s achievements and touching upon the recent communal campaigns against Kerala, Governor P Sathasivam on Monday laid out the vision for future. His policy address, which marked the beginning of the 14th Assembly’s ninth session, however, kicked up a row as he skipped the anti-Centre remarks from the prepared address.

Referring to campaigns by communal outfits against Kerala, the Governor said: “During the past one year, there have been slanderous attacks on the secular traditions of the state, doubts thrown on social-sector achievements and vilification of the law and order situation from various quarters. But the people stood together to defend our traditions and achievements.”

There has not been a single instance of communal riot in the state, which is rated first in the country in maintenance of law and order. In his 90-minute address, Sathasivam said the government made significant achievements and took efforts to live up to the expectations. “More progress needs to be made as we’re on the cusp of unparalleled challenges,” he said.