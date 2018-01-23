ALAPPUZHA: Punnamood bid a teary farewell to Lance Naik Sam Abraham, 35, who scarified his life in the line of duty.Abraham, a member of the Sixth Madras Regiment, was killed in Pakistani firing in the Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.Thousands of people lined the road from Mavelikkara to Punnamood for paying homage to the martyr while his body was being taken home from his school by noon. After religious rituals and a guard of honour, Abraham’s body was laid to rest at the St Gregarious Orthodox Church, which is located near MGM English Medium School, where he had completed his primary education. Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II led the funeral ceremony.

The jawan’s body was brought from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning and kept at Bishop Hodges Higher Secondary School in Mavelikkara for the public to pay their last respects. Later, the body was taken to his house in Punnamood, where his kith and kin paid homage.

The Army and police gave a guard of honour. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurian, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and K C Venugopal and other leaders attended the funeral.Abraham was planning to retire in November after 17 years in service. He is survived by his wife Anu, daughter Angel and parents Abraham John and Saramma.