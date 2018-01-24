IDUKKI: Eight children were injured after a mini van carrying the students of MB UP School, Thalayanad, and Mathrubhavan UP School, Kallanickal, met with an accident at Anjiri in Thodupuzha on Tuesday morning. The injured have been identified as Aleena,11, Biyamol, 5, Ajo, 8, Jemi, 11, Albin, 12, Jilsa, 10, Meenakkutty, 12, and Ajesh, 7, all students of Mathrubhavan UP School Thalayanadu.

The incident occurred at 9.30 am when the van driver swerved at a curve near the toddy shop at Anjiri to avoid collision as a private bus from the opposite direction veered close to the van. The van slipped off the road and fell into a sewer damaging its front portion. The front glass of the van was completely broken. However, no casualties have been reported.

The speeding of the bus that came in the opposite direction is stated to be the cause of the accident. The natives said speeding of vehicles through the narrow roads in Anjiri often leads to accidents. “The private buses speed through the stretch and are never bothered about the lives of people. Though the police had taken measures to control the speeding of vehicles, nothing has changed,” they said. The injured students have been admitted to the Government district hospital in Thodupuzha.