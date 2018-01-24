THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran and former Minister E Chandrasekharan Nair, both of whom passed away recently. Making an obituary reference in the House, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said the state had lost a great social activist and a prominent parliamentarian in the demise of Ramachandran. He was a person who stood by the people and worked for their welfare. Ramachandran had maintained friendship and love above politics, which differentiates him from others, he said.

Noting that Chandrasekharan was a great visionary and administrator, the Speaker said he was a great politician who had won the hearts of everyone. As a minister, Chandrasekharan will always be remembered for setting up Maveli stores. Noting that Ramachandran was a legislator only for a short period, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he had started a few model projects in Changannur constituency that he represented. All the projects that he started should have to be completed, Pinarayi said.

Paying rich tributes to Chandrasekharan, the Chief Minister said his demise was a great loss to Kerala, especially to the Left movement. His contributions to the cooperative sector will never be forgotten.

He was instrumental in launching the cooperative savings scheme and Maveli stores, which will always be remembered, Pinarayi said. He also mentioned about Chandrasekharan’s latest book ‘’Hindu Matham Hindutwam’ and noted that it gained the attention of many.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala remembered his days at the Government Law College where Ramachandran was his senior. Apart from being a great legislator, Ramachandran was also a great musician who was skilled in Carnatic music. With respect to Chandrasekharan, the Opposition leader said he would always be remembered as ‘Maveli minister.’