TRIVANDRUM: A media report on alleged fraud committed by a top CPI-M leader's son triggered a major controversy in Kerala, with the Congress-led opposition demanding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or the CPI-M leadership respond to the allegations, even as the ruling Left party denied there had been any wrongdoing.

According to a report in a leading vernacular daily, a Dubai-based company has approached the CPI-M politburo and alleged that the son of a very top Kerala CPI-M leader cheated them to the tune of Rs 13 crore last year.

The company has told the CPI-M politburo that if they do not take steps to ensure that the money is returned, they will start legal proceedings in Dubai, including approaching Interpol.

The allegations are regarding the elder son of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Binoy V. Balakrishnan.

Addressing reporters in the state assembly, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said they want either Chief Minister Vijayan or the party to respond to the media report.

"We expect there will be a statement on it from either Vijayan or the party," said Chennithala.

In Delhi, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in response to questions on the report on Wednesday said they have not received any complaint on the issue, but failed to respond to queries if they will find out if the report is true.

State BJP general secretary K. Surendran said the party has conducted its own probe and found out that "the news report is true" and they will pursue the matter.

"The CPI-M clearly states that not just party workers but also their immediate family members should be above board. This should reach its logical conclusion," said Surendran.

The media report comes ahead of the CPI-M state party conference next month and the state assembly session that is about to begin.

Chief Minister Vijayan, who was in the assembly when TV channels started airing the news, later went to the state party headquarters and was engaged in close door discussions with CPI-M secretary Balakrishnan.

Speaking to media, Binoy said at the moment there is no case against him in Dubai.

"I have asked my manager in Dubai to see that he gets a certificate that there is no case against him. The moment I get it, I will intimate it to you (media). This is an old case of 2014 and everything has been settled. I do not know why this has surfaced now," said Binoy.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, after his meeting with the Chief Minister, told the media that there is no case as reported in the media against the son of any party leader.

"At the moment there is no case against my son and he will himself tell you everything. The media should see that they report correct news," said Balakrishnan.

In a three-page letter, dated January 5, H.I.A.Al Marzooqi, sponsor of the company, has said that he has started legal procedures against Binoy for the alleged fraud committed to the tune of Rs 13 crore. The letter is with the media.