THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has criticised Governor P Sathasivam for dropping a few stanzas in the policy statement of the Government, which was approved by the state cabinet.‘’ The Governor’s act was undemocratic. He is duty bound to read out the entire policy declaration vetted by the state cabinet,’’ said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala,deputy leader M K Muneer and MLAs Anoop Jacob and V D Satheesan at a news conference here.

‘’The Governor’s approach was partisan, inappropriate and it violates the basic niceties in a parliamentary democracy. A constitutional crisis has risen out of the Governor’s act,’’ Chennithala asserted.The Opposition leader said all are keen to hear from the government on the Governor’s act. ‘’The government is too much obliged to the Governor. That’s the reason why the Chief Minister hadn’t reacted to it so far,” Chennithala alleged. ‘’The CPM,which had even opposed the gubernatorial post, is remaining silent now,’’ he noted.

The UDF leaders said the government has a right to ask the Governor whether portions of the text was given a go by consciously or otherwise.’’ Or else,the Governor should come forward and explain his stand. I had given a letter to the Assembly Speaker pointing out that portions which were not read out by the Governor in his address cannot become part of House records. Hence such excluded text should be discussed while the motion of thanks on the address is taken up in the House.

201 academic days this year

T’Puram: The government and aided schools in state will have 201 academic days this year, Director of Public Instruction K V Mohankumar has said. In previous years, schools used to get 180 academic days on an average. This year, there were 125 academic days in the first two terms itself. In the third term, 66 days were included.Four new academic days were add-ed in third term to compensate for classes lost due to various hartals, the DPI said.