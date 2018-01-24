KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained the Patriarch faction from trespassing into the premises of Thrikkunnathu Seminary (St Mary’s Church, Thrikkunnathu, Aluva), its sepulchre room and performing any service there in connection with the annual feast.

The court made it clear that they can enter the church or its premises as ordinary devotees and not as members of the Patriarch faction. “No priest or spiritual leader owing allegiance to the Patriarch faction as such shall enter the premises and do any service there. They shall not cause any hindrance or obstruction to the clergy of the Malankara Church doing any service in the church or its premises,” the court held.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Yuhanon Mar Policarpos, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and three others belonging to the Catholicos faction, challenging the order of the Ernakulam District Court dismissing the plea to restrain the Patriarch faction from entering the church premises as part of the feast.