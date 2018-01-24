Contestants awaiting their turn for the folk dance competition at the Varnachirakukal Childrens Arts Festival, organised for kids of various care homes at Government HSS, Chalai, on Tuesday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Balanidhi’and ‘Vijnana Deepthi’ - two programmes of the Women and Child Development Department were launched by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on the second day of the State Children’s Festival ‘Varnachirakukal 2018’.

Singer K S Chithra was declared the brand ambassador of ‘Balanidhi’ initiative. The event was presided over by V K Madhu, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president.

Balanidhi is a juvenile justice fund for children below the age of 18 years, who are in need of special care.

The fund will be used to ensure the welfare, security and rehabilitation of the children in need. To ensure the success of the programme, the government plans to raise the fund from those willing and institutions as donation.

Balanidhi also aims at turning Kerala into a completely child-friendly state.

‘Vijnana Deepthi’ strives to provide financial aid to students from economically weaker sections.

Students hailing from families with an annual income below `24,000 in panchayat limits and below `30,000 in city limits are eligible for securing a monthly aid of `2,000 as part of the scheme. To be eligible under the scheme, the student should submit an application along with ID proof, income certificate and school certificate before the District Child Protection Officer.

Over 1,500 students will be selected for the scheme from among the applicants.

Department of Women and Child Development Secretary Biju Prabhakar gave the keynote address at the function which was presided over by Child Rights Commission chairperson Sobha Koshy.

Children’s fest drenched in talent pool

T’Puram: On the second day of the State Children’s Festival ‘Varnachirakukal’ 2018, there was abundant enthusiasm from the participants to showcase their artistic skills. The event also proved to be the inaugural platform for ‘Balanidhi’ and ‘ Vijnana Deepthi’ programme introduced by the state government to provide financial assistance to children in care homes.

All the four stages at the venue, Ragam, Thalam, Layam and Swaram, were drenched in diverse talents showcased by the students. Thiruvathira, group dance, elocution, recitation, essay writing , skit and versification competitions were held at all four stages at the festival venue. The state-level event is an inspirational initiative to promote the creative skills of children residing in various children’s homes across the state.