THRISSUR: A major fire broke out at the famed Vilwadrinatha temple near here probably due to a burning lamp, damaging the shrine, police said on Wednesday. There was no report of casualties.

An official from the Pazhayannur police station said the fire at the temple -- situated in the middle of Thiruvilwamala village atop a hillock in Thrissur district -- was noticed at 8.40 p.m. on Tuesday and could be doused only around midnight.

"The fire was doused close to midnight but till then a lot of damage had been done to the temple. Prima facie, a burning lamp caused the fire, though nothing can be discounted. Police and forensic experts are probing. The temple will remain closed for the present," the official said.

Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his brother Lakshmana are the main deities at the temple. It is one of the four major temples dedicated to Lord Rama in Kerala.

