THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Irked by his remark that the CPM in Kerala prefers continuation of Modi rule, the CPM state leadership came down heavily on A K Antony. Unleashing a scathing attack on the Congress veteran, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the remark absolutely absurd and amounts to political bankruptcy. Kodiyeri pointed out that in its draft political resolution to be presented before the 22nd Party Congress, the CPM has declared unseating BJP from power as the primary objective.

The discussions are mainly about which is the best political policy to achieve this goal, Kodiyeri said. Antony had made the statement while responding to the CPM central committee’s rejection of Sitaram Yechury’s call for a tie-up with the Congress at the national level. “Such a statement against the CPM is a deliberate move by Antony. By creating an impression that anyone who does not join hands with the Congress, are in favour of the BJP, his attempt is to create confusion among the minorities and secular forces,” Kodiyeri alleged.

He likened Antony’s remarks with Narendra Modi’s stance that those who oppose the BJP are anti-nationals. The CPM wants to form a vast alliance of various groups, organisations and parties that can present alternatives to both Congress and the BJP. Whenever needed, CPM was in the forefront to resist the BJP. That’s why the party favoured a common candidate during the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections. In Parliament also, whenever necessary, CPM has joined the common move against the BJP.