KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department carried out a special drive on Monday night to check the variation in the quantity of fuel dispensed at various petrol bunks in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki districts. During the drive conducted from 9 pm on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday, the department found shortage in the quantity of fuel dispensed through 10 nozzles at five petrol bunks in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology Department, Central Zone, said the inspections were conducted following a tip-off that there was shortage in the quantity of fuel supplied through some outlets at night.“At night time, there won’t be managers or owners at the outlet and sales persons are in charge of the outlets. Some of them allegedly tamper with the fuel dispensing machine to dupe the customers. We could detect variation of around 80 ml-140 ml in 10 litres of petrol and diesel. We have sealed the nozzles that were found to be showing variation in the quantity of fuel dispensed,” he said.

As many as five nozzles in Ernakulam, four in Palakkad and one in Thrissur were found to be dispensing fuel less than the normal quantity.As per the norms, before the daily transaction, the nozzles in petrol pumps should be checked by the owner using calibrated capacity measure. But, such steps were not in practice at some of the fuel stations. Apart from this, the Legal Metrology Department has registered nine cases in connection with the sale of lubricant oil above the MRP at petrol pumps.