KOCHI: Former Higher Secondary director Keshvendra Kumar has informed the Kerala High Court he has no objection in withdrawing the case against the KSU activists, who allegedly poured discarded motor oil on him during a protest in 2013. Keshvendra submitted the continuation of the proceedings will not serve any purpose and he has no objection if the proceedings against the petitioners are quashed by allowing the petition.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by KSU leader Sippy Nourdin, Pangode, seeking to quash the case. According to the police, the petitioner along with seven others, all members of KSU, formed an unlawful assembly to protest against the hike in Plus-One examination fee, restrained Keshvendra in the cabin and poured discarded motor oil on him. The government had incurred a loss to the tune of `5,05,000 due to the incident.

Keshvendra submitted the accused and their parents repented their action and had approached him several times seeking pardon. “Considering the plight of the innocent parents, I thought of giving a chance to the misguided young people to become better human beings. I reconsidered the matter and thought of pardoning them,” he said.

As per the directive of Keshvendra, the accused had engaged themselves in social works, helping the poor and needy. Considering this, Keshvendra issued a letter to the government stating he has no objection in withdrawing the case if they pay for the loss incurred to the government.The petitioner Sippy Nourdin submitted he lost the chance to get an appointment in Intelligence Bureau because of the pendency of the case.

Now, he has been working as an Assistant in Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University, Pookode, Wayanad. If the university acts upon the report filed by the police, he would lose his job. The court will consider the case on Monday.