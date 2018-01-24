A big occasion, historic arena as well as cheering players and fans inspired Governor P Sathasivam as he opted to kick off The New Indian Express GOAL 2018 all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament at the Maharaja’s Stadium on Tuesday by testing his soccer skills. Ex-Ireland defender Terry Phelan was a bit surprised, but he quickly got ready to receive the pass | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: Hailing the efforts made by The New Indian Express to promote football in the state, Governor P Sathasivam said, “This event shows the newspaper’s commitment towards the game, stepping out of the sports page, into the real playground and society.”Speaking at the inaugural function of the GOAL 2018 all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament on Tuesday, he said it is “a laudable endeavour to brighten India’s prospects in football by identifying promising players from among the students and introducing them to the national scenario.” The Governor showered praise on TNIE for promoting football by offering the biggest prize money among all football tournaments in Kerala.

The game of football engages people physically, benefits their health, improves speed and alertness, he said. “What’s more important is all players in GOAL 2018 are treated like professionals in the sport. The tournament also recognises the Keralites’ evergreen passion for football even in these times of cricket fever,” he said.

Former Ireland international Terry Phelan said, “For me it is about talent hunt, not just for Muthoot Football Academy but also for Kerala Blasters.”K V Thomas MP said Express has always encouraged youngsters to come forward, especially in sports events. TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla said the newspaper was incubating football in the state. “It’s a matter of pride that we’re the only newspaper in the country which hosts football tournaments for college students,” he said.

Calling upon young talents to follow in the footsteps of legends of Kerala football, Sathasivam expressed the hope the tournament would be a launch pad for them to success. “You would have observed how I M Vijayan, the pride of Indian football, moved on the playground to score one of the fastest international goals in just 12 seconds. We’ve others like the late V P Sathyan and C V Pappachan whose alertness scored many victories. We’re waiting to see some of you rising to that level,” he said.

Congratulating the 24 teams participating in the tournament, the Governor reminded that both victory and failure can encourage us to do better next time.“Playing well is what always matters even more than prize money,” he said.Quoting from a lecture made by Swami Vivekananda, Sathasivam said young people would understand philosophy better with stronger muscles and stronger body.“Though education has priority in your age, all work and no play would make anyone dull and unsuccessful in life,” he said.