THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF will create a ‘Fort of Protest’ on February 6, with a hanging spread of banners carrying signatures collected from the recently concluded ‘Padayorukkam.’

Without a break at a 70-km length from the state secretariat to Kollam by the left side of the national highway,the banners will be displayed for three minutes,from 5 pm. It will put on record the continuing protest against the anti-people policies of the state and Central governments, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala at a news conference, adding that particular care will be taken not to disrupt road traffic in any manner when the event is taking place.

In the signature campaign centred at 23,000 plus booths, conducted in the course of the month-long ‘Padayorukkam,’ 1.08 crore people had signed their protest, creating a world record of sorts, against the wrong policies of the governments at the Centre and the state. One UDF leader will be assigned the full command in each kilometre for organising the ‘fort of protest’ on the marked stretch.

Leaders and workers will line up at 4 pm itself and the banners will be unfolded after half an hour, to be kept ready for a unique protest. After the three minutes protest, public meets will be held at a spacing of one km each, he said.V S Satheesan MLA, who was the co-ordinator of ‘Padayorukkam,’ deputy Opposition leader M K Munner and T M Jacob MLA were also present at the news conference.

The Kerala Congress (M) is free to return to the UDF fold any time,said the Opposition leader. The exit of the Janata Dal (U) faction under M P Veerendra Kumar will not affect the political prospects of the UDF in any manner. ‘’Only the leaders of the JD(U) have left. The rank and file of the outfit is still with the UDF, without forgetting the political asylum given and well caring for nine years after the LDF booted them out.” He said the UDF has not forayed into any discussion on the Chengannur Assembly segment bypoll so far.