THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This one is for the film buffs. The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is planning to add three more screens in two locations in the district. In the city, the new screen will be established at KSRTC bus terminal building at Thampanoor. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan told the Assembly on Thursday the remaining two screens are planned in Neyyatinkara. This is part of the KSFDC’s plans to add more screens across the state which will provide viewing opportunities as well as employment. The two screens in Neyyatinkara will be completed in a year, he said in reply to a question.

“The government is planning to have 300 to 400 seating capacity for the two new screens in Neyyatinkara,” the minister said in a written reply to the House. The government has asked the Neyyatinkara municipality to complete the procedural modalities regarding the location, he said. KITCO has been selected as the consultant for preparing the detailed project report for the theatre.

Earlier, the government had announced plans to have more theatres in the state, especially the rural areas. At present, the KSFDC has four screens in the capital city - Kairali, Sree and Nila at Thampanoor and Kalabhavan at Vazhuthacaud.

And if things go as planned, work on the much-hyped permanent venue for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin in June this year. Balan told the Assembly on Thursday the government has launched measures to construct a festival complex on Chitranjali Studio campus at Thiruvallam. The idea is to develop it into a Film City. KSFDC has been appointed as the SPV for the implementation of the project. The government has also inked an agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers for the DPR for the Film City project. The government has also appointed a high-level committee to oversee the project implementation, Balan said.