THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM in Kerala found itself on the back foot after a major financial fraud allegation came up against state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy. It pertains to cheating a UAE company to the tune of `13 crore. At a time when the CPM is busy organising district conferences ahead of the state meet and 22nd party congress, the development could put the party and ruling left front on the defensive.

The company reportedly has filed a complaint before the authorities and approached the CPM central leadership seeking mediation. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member M A Baby, however, denied any such complaint was received. The party tried to downplay the issue saying there were no charges against any of the party leaders, but it has taken serious view of the situation. Soon after the allegations were aired in the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with Kodiyeri at the AKG Centre.

No case against him now: Kodiyeri

Kodiyeri told mediapersons his son would respond to the allegations. Currently, there was no case against him, he said. “There’re no allegations against any party leaders. Currently, there’s no case against him (Binoy). He’ll respond to the allegations against him,” said Kodiyeri. He urged the media to see to it they report facts.

Later, Binoy too told mediapersons there was no case against him. “Currently there’re no complaints against me. Details in this regard will be submitted before the authorities soon,” said Binoy. In a statement, Binoy said media reports were factually wrong.

Terming the charges aired against Benoy Kodiyeri, elder son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in the Interpol case instituted on the economic offence committed by him in Dubai as very serious, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM to respond. ‘’The matter is very serious. The CM and the CPM should come forward with responses,’’ he said.

“What is the source of money for Kodiyeri’s son for venturing into businesses in Gulf countries?” Chennithala asked while adding the matter should be probed by the CBI or Enforcement Directorate. He said those who are in the know of things are saying the fraud involving Kodiyeri’s son is only the tip of the iceberg.He said there is an attempt to trivialise the fraud case as something personal and the CPM has nothing to do with it.’’I was expecting a clear response would come from Kodiyeri. But that did not happen. The CM is also keeping silent,” he said.