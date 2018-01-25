PALAKKAD: The Alathur police have registered a case against Rajan and Bindu of Kaniyarcode in Kunissery over the disappearance of their newborn whom the couple is suspected to have sold. It was on December 25 Bindu gave birth to her fifth baby at the district government hospital. Subsequently, she took the baby to her in-laws’ place in Pollachi. However, the newborn was not there when she got back home. When the neighbours enquired, Bindu said the infant was given to a friend’s husband who promised to look after the baby.

But the people found her explanation hardly convincing and tipped off the police. Following this, the Social Justice Department officers and Thanal Children’s Care Home representatives arrived in Kunissery and initiated an investigation.