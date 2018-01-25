THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the charges aired against Benoy Kodiyeri, elder son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in the Interpol case instituted on the economic offence committed by him in Dubai as very serious, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM to respond. ‘’The matter is very serious. The CM and the CPM should come forward with responses,’’ he said.

“What is the source of money for Kodiyeri’s son for venturing into businesses in Gulf countries?” Chennithala asked while adding the matter should be probed by the CBI or Enforcement Directorate. He said those who are in the know of things are saying the fraud involving Kodiyeri’s son is only the tip of the iceberg.

He said there is an attempt to trivialise the fraud case as something personal and the CPM has nothing to do with it.’’I was expecting a clear response would come from Kodiyeri. But that did not happen. The CM is also keeping silent,” he said.