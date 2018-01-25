KOZHIKODE: CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S Ramachandran Pillai said the allegations raised against the party State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son have nothing to do with the party.

The allegations raised against Binoy Balakrishnan are regarding his private affairs, he said. "The party has no role in his business affairs. The dispute will be settled by the people involved in the deal, he said adding that CPI(M) will not involve itself in the issue," he added.

He said the fresh allegations have no links with the central committee's decision to uphold the resolution put forth by Prakash Karat, dumping the one mooted by General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on 'understanding' with the Indian National Congress (INC).

"CPIM is a democratic institution. We will discuss various issues plaguing the country. Leaders may have different viewpoints, but the party only approves a decision, which is supported by the majority within the party," he said hinting that the decision to adopt the resolution put forth by former general secretary Prakash Karat was based on this democratic principle.

He denied that Sitaram Yechury had offered to resign from the central committee and termed it as "media creation". "Nothing of that sort had happened in the central committee meeting," he said.