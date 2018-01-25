THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flare-up of violence allegedly sparked by CPM and SFI activists at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district raised the hackles of the Opposition UDF in the Assembly, leading to a walkout after permission to move an adjournment motion was denied. Kerala Congress (M) legislators and the sole BJP MLA also joined the walkout, holding the government responsible for not acting fast to nab the culprits involved and restore peace in the area.

The violence is seen as a fallout of skirmishes at a polytechnic in nearby Angadipuram, which eventually led to CPM and SFI workers damaging an IUML office.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s apparent attempt to find fault with a “group of students including SFI cadres” as well as IUML supporters was stiffly countered by the Opposition. While sequencing the incidents, which took place from January 21 to 23, and even when deploring all those who had precipitated the issue, the CM tried to underscore that the UDF hartal on Tuesday was riddled with violence and the police had only responded to it.

Manjeri MLA M Ummer, who gave notice for the adjournment motion, claimed that the untoward incidents were kick-started by none other than CPM and SFI cadres after attempts of MSF-aligned students to install a flagpole in the polytechnic campus were foiled seven times in a row.

He alleged that the CPM was trying to turn Malappuram into Kannur by choking political opponents.

The MLA also alleged that the police, led by the district superintendent, were accompanying CPM and SFI cadres who had marched to the IUML office with weapons.

“They broke the shutters of the office and ransacked it. The toilet and floors were smashed. Even though the police had video clippings of the culprits, nobody has been arrested. To top it all, the police lobbed tear gas shells at a UDF protest meet held at the end of Tuesday’s hartal, when state leaders were on the dais,” said Ummer.The Opposition were not willing to buy the CM’s argument that the culprits will be nabbed and peace will be restored soon.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who led the walkout, said that the CPM and SFI were trying to “build a party village in the polytechnic, just like the one built at University College in the capital”.

“The CPM and police together had unleashed violence in Perinthalmanna. Local IUML MLA Manjalamkuzhi Ali was injured in the stone-pelting,” said Chennithala.Deputy Opposition leader M K Muneer said the CM should cultivate a stand for himself that law and order has to maintained in the state.

“Generalising the untoward incidents and violence by the CM is quite unfortunate. The CM should correct himself,” he demanded.

“Responding to violent incidents in a justifying vein by the CM cannot be accepted,” said KC(M) supremo K M Mani. BJP MLA O Rajagopal said the Perinthalmanna violence is a microcosm of the general pattern of CPM’s intolerance towards the functioning of rival political outfits.