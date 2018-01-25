THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has decided to constitute five new Revenue divisions at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district, Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, Vadakara in Kozhikode district, Thaliparamba in Kannur and Kasargod. As many as 120 new posts will be created. It has also decided to allot the benefits as per the 10th pay commission to the employees of Greater Cochin Development Authority.

As part of implementing the Food Security Act 313 new posts will be created in Supplyco.

Of this, 42 posts will be filled on a deputation basis from the Food and civil Supplies Department.

The government will provide guarantee for `100 cr to State Backward Development Corporation to avail loan from National Backward Development Corporation for a period of five years.

Under the Local Self-government Department, panchayat, rural development, town planning, engineering services will be unified to constitute a common LSG service.LSG secretary A Ajithkumar will be given the additional charge of the director of the department.The decision to enhance the share of the company from Rs 40 crore to Rs 80 crore also was cancelled. The Cabinet also decided to transfer the fund assistance from the Chief Minister’s relief fund directly to the applicants’ account.

Other Cabinet decisions

National swimming star Sajan Prakash, who has been appointed as inspector in the police force, will be granted loss of pay leave by effecting concessions in rules to help him attend the coaching camp for 2020 Olympics.

The period of Justice Ramachandran Nair Commission appointed to look into the discrepancies found in the CAG report on the Vizhinjam International Terminal will be extended by six months.

The Justice Gopinathan Commission probing the Puttingal fireworks tragedy also will be extended by six months.

The functioning of the Medical infrastructure company constituted to set up a medical college with private participation in Chengannur will be wound up.