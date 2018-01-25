THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the Centre for the frequent hike in petrol and diesel prices, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will take up with the Centre the problems faced by the common man owing to the hike. He said this in the Assembly while replying to a submission moved by P K Sasi on the motor strike called by various trade unions against the frequent price hike of fuels.

“The state government has not increased the tax of petroleum products other than the Cess introduced by the previous UDF Government. The price hikes are due to changes brought in the tax by the Centre,” he said.

‘’Handing over the right to to fix the price petroleum companies is a reason for the frequent hikes. The companies are increasing the price as they wish. They increased the price even when there was a dip in international price,’’ he said.

On the increase of excise duty, he said the duty for petrol which stood at `11.48 in 2015 was now `19.48 and that of diesel that was `4.46 in 2015 was now `15.33. With respect to petrol, 69 per cent increase can be seen and 243 per cent increase has been brought in diesel price, he said.

Though there was a dip in crude oil prices, the Centre did not lower excise duty. Sasi said the state government should immediately bring to the Centre’s notice the problems faced by common man. He alleged the frequent hike was only to help petroleum companies.