THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the state-level observance of the 8th National Voters’ Day at Kanakakunnu Palace auditorium here on Thursday.

This was announced by Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) E K Majhi who will deliver the welcome speech at the function to be presided over by State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran. Chief Secretary Paul Antony will deliver the keynote address. A video message of Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat will be telecast on the occasion.

The Governor will distribute electoral photo identity cards to two new voters and administer the National Voters’ Day pledge. District Collector K Vasuki will propose the vote of thanks. The National Voters’ Day is observed on January 25 as the Election Commission of India was constituted on that day. The theme of this year’s National Voter’s Day is ‘accessible elections’.