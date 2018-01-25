KOLLAM: The Paravur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday allowed the police to take custody of Jayamol for interrogation for two days in connection with the alleged murder of her son Jithu Job. According to the police, Jayamol will be subjected to ‘thorough interrogation’ as ‘mystery shrouds the motive behind the murder’. While Jayamol had confessed to the police she killed her son over the property dispute she had with her husband’s family, the police are yet to buy the statement in its entirety. It was on January 17 the police recovered the charred remains of Jithu whom the mother had said ‘gone missing’ on January 15 after he went to buy a ruler from a stationery shop’, from a vacant plot near his house.

The investigation officers who talked to Express said for the past couple days they had recorded the statements of Jayamol’s daughter, husband, relatives, neighbours, in-laws and others and the details thus received will be used to decipher the reason for murder.

“This is a case of filicide. But under what circumstances she had done such a heinous crime and how she did it on her own is puzzling us,” said an investigating officer. “Though we primarily suspect the involvement of a second person in the crime, none of the persons we questioned raised such a doubt. Also, neither the accused person’s husband nor her relatives or neighbours suspects she had a paramour,” said the officer.

According to the officer, it has come to their notice Jayamol is a ‘gloomy person’ who is said to have ‘suffered from depression’. “There are two to three reasons that might have persuaded Jayamol to commit an act like filicide. But we are yet to confirm the same. We had reports that six months ago she attacked her husband out of a trivial reason and injured him. In another instance, she is said to have hit her son with a plank. We will consider all such instances in our investigation,” said the officer.At the same time, Chathanoor ACP Jawahar Janard said as the investigation is in progress it will be inappropriate to comment on the same.

Meanwhile, Kottiyam CI Ajaynath said Jayamol will be subjected to psychiatric examination at Thiruvananthapuram MCH for the second time. It is said the police had decided to seek the help of a psychiatrist to understand the mental health of Jayamol.“When we first sought the advice of the psychiatrist what he had said is she needs to be put under observation to identify the real problem. We want an expert opinion on why she could have killed her son out of a trivial reason like property dispute,” said the officer.

It was on January 15 the Chathanoor Police registered a case of man missing complaint, which states a boy named Jithu Job had gone missing after he went to a stationery shop near his house. Two days later, the police recovered his charred body from a vacant plot near his house and arrested his mother Jayamol on the murder charge.