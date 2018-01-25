THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the CBI registering a case in the custodial death of Sreejeev, the ‘Justice for Sreejith’ forum called off its agitation in front of the Secretariat. The members of the core committee said they will render support in all legal matters. “We have stopped our agitation in front of the Secretariat as our demand for the CBI undertaking the case has been met.

But we will continue giving all legal support,” said Shyam Thampanoor, a member of the forum. He dismissed reports that the social media collective had backed out from supporting Sreejith. After the plight of Sreejith was shared on social media, a strong wave of support was observed from various quarters. Ever since, many members of the collective staged protests alongside Sreejith.

“Even after the Centre issued the notification, we stayed back as we wanted a reply from the CBI. It was only after the assurance obtained from the CBI office that it will file the FIR, and following our correspondence with our advocate, that we decided to end the agitation. Although we have stopped the agitation, we will render all support in legal matters,” said Thampanoor.