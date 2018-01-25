THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first official confirmation of the GST’s apparent downside, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Wednesday told the Assembly the expected increase in tax revenue has not happened in the state under the newly introduced tax regime. Though there was no revenue loss as such, the sales tax revenue (including the GST) growth had slowed down, he said in a written reply to the House. Consequently, the state’s total expenditure had risen by 21.87 percent.

As per the AG’s provisional figures, the period up until July 31 in the current fiscal registered a 6.36 percent growth in sales tax (including VAT) over the year-ago period. After the GST was rolled out, the period from August 2017 -November 30 saw the growth dipping to 1.33 percent (sales tax + GST). In the 2016-17 fiscal, the figures for the two corresponding periods were 7.04 percent and 13.13 percent, respectively, Isaac said.

Though the government expected a 20 percent growth in sales tax (VAT/GST included) in 2017-18, the increase registered up until November 30 was an abysmal 3.65 percent. “In 2016-17 it was pegged at 10.24 percent. At the same time, the state’s own revenue, excluding the said tax, saw an increase of 11.42 percent during the same period.’’Replying to another question, Isaac said the average tax burden on goods has gone down by at least one-third after the merger of excise, CST, VAT and service tax in the GST. But the benefits have accrued only to corporates and big traders. Despite the tax going down, prices have gone up, he said.

Gopakumar suicide: Vijay Sakhare to probe case

Ernakulam range IG Vijay Sakhare, who took charge this week, will probe into the suicide of SI Gopakumar, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while replying to a submission by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. With respect to the investigation, he said everything would be done in a transparent manner. A police team headed by DCP (administration) is now looking into the suicide.

No loadshedding or power cuts, says Power Minister

The government has no plans to impose load-shedding or power cuts this year. Electricity Minister M M Mani said the KSEB has tied-up adequate power in short and long-term agreements to meet demand. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will explore low-cost technologies to exploit solar energy. Mani said the government planned to establish more roof-top solar plants atop government buildings and private residences. The Athirappilly hydel project will be implemented, provided a consensus can be arrived at.

Agriculture loss: Govt to hike compensation

Forest Minister K Raju said the government was for increased compensation for agriculture loss and human death owing to wild animal attacks. “Now the compensation for deaths owing to wild animal attack is D5 lakh. The government is for increasing it to D10 lakh,” he said. For snake bite deaths outside the forest area, the government is for increasing the compensation from D1 lakh to

D2 lakh. In case of handicap owing to wild animal attacks, the compensation will be increased to D2 lakh, Raju said.

Renewable energy awards to be handed over

Educationist R V G Menon will be presented the state government’s Akshaya Oorja Award for his overall contributions to popularising renewable energy. The award is instituted by the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT). Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Ahalya Alternate Energy Pvt Ltd, Palakkad, shared the award in the industry category. Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Kochi, and Poovar Island Resorts, Thiruvananthapuram, shared the award in the commercial establishment’s category.