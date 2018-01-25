MALAPPURAM: An LPG tanker overturned on the national highway at a nearby village tonight, leaking gas, following which people from the area were evacuated to safer areas, police said.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, has been hospitalised.

Police said the man lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve on the road at Vattapara at around 7.30 PM and it overturned.

Following the accident, vehicular traffic on the national highway on the Kozhikode-Thrissur route was diverted through other areas, police said.