THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Education Department has tasked the Kerala Statistical Institute (KSI) with the responsibility of conducting a study and framing a report on the Kerala Government Certificate Examination Courses in Engineering (KGCE).

A training programme for KSI investigators will be organised in the city on Thursday at Jubilee Animation Centre, Vellayambalam.

The study report will be submitted to the government in three months, KSI has informed. Starting February first week, the team will visit the institutes offering the course and interact with students who have completed the course.

Investigators have been assigned to carry out the task in all the 14 districts whose field of study will dwell on the various institutes functioning under the technical education department that offer the course, the number of students learning it, the fee structure of the programme, the job prospects of students learning the course and its present day relevance.