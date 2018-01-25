THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While parts of North India seem up in arms against the release of Padmaavat, it’s been smooth sailing for the film in the South since its screening on Tuesday. Given that the initial reviews have not picked up any controversial content from the film, the peace doesn’t seem to be under any imminent threat.Among the few theatres screening the film in Hyderabad is Sree Mayuri 70MM. A source from the theatre, under condition of anonymity, revealed that despite the calm surrounding the release, a few policemen were deployed as a pre-emptive measure.

“The word of mouth doesn’t indicate any concerns, and the film is running to packed houses,” he says. All the show, till Thursday, have been sold out at the theatre. On the limited number of theatres that are screening the film, Uma Maheshwara Reddy, Manager of Vijetha 70MM, doesn’t think it has too much to do with the controversy surrounding the film. The controversy perhaps may even have indirectly benefitted the film. Ramkumar of Pan Cinemas Nucleus Hall in Kochi certainly thinks so. “Our premiere shows yesterday ran to a full house.

I think it’s on account of all the hype around it,” he says. The Kerala distributors, Capital Cinemas, are planning to get the film released in 63 theatres in both 2D and 3D. In most of the malls in Kochi, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, advance bookings are going on in full swing, with the evening shows for the coming days almost full.Rohini Silver Screens has one of 150 screens in Tamil Nadu — 24 in Chennai — that are playing Padmaavat. Owner Nikilesh Surya thinks that more than the controversy, the positive word of mouth, following the press screening that occurred the day before, has helped with the bookings. The theatre registered close to 60 per cent occupancy on Tuesday.

SPI Cinemas is running at a slightly higher occupancy — 70 per cent. A spokesperson from the theatre denied that there was any concern over a potential law and order issue. Meanwhile, Jazz Cinemas is probably the biggest beneficiary, given that it ran to packed shows on Tuesday, and looks set to do so for the remainder of the week. The film, which is being released in both 3D and 2D, is said to be best enjoyed in the former format. Sadasiva Yadav Kanjerla, proprietor of Gokul Theatre in Hyderabad, says that advance bookings have been average so far, and attributes it to them playing the 2D version.

While Karnataka is observing a bandh on Wednesday, the paid premieres went on peacefully on Tuesday evening. Advance booking for the film opened on Monday with tickets priced anywhere between `250 and `1,000. The bandh, however, has proved to be a dampener. A spokesperson of PVR Cinemas believes, for this reason, that the occupancy will pick up from Friday onwards.(Contributions from Murali Krishna C H, Arunkumar Sekhar, Sharadhaa A and Meenakshy Menon)