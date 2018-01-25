THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly on Wednesday referred ‘The Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill 2018’ and a second Bill with the same title to the consideration of the Subject Committee. Industries Minister A C Moideen said the first Bill will be considered by two Subject Committees while the other will be examined by four Subject Committees.

He also sought to rubbish the apprehension the amendments will result in the usurping of the powers of local body member, saying there will not be any change in the Panchayati Raj Act 233 , and 233(3).

In the second Bill, a major amendment is the licence to be granted for industries should be for five years instead of the current one year . Also, all composite licences issued under the Act should be renewed for a period of five years, within seven days of the date of receipt of the application.

3D mapping of coastal areas on anvil: CM

Following the trail of death and destruction wrought by Cyclone Ockhi, the government has decided to conduct a 3D mapping of the coast to identify the vulnerable areas and facilitate emergency preparedness to meet natural disasters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly a satellite-based navigation and weather forecasting system is being planned to assist the seagoing fisher folk.