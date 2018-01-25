KOCHI: The new real-time location sharing feature on WhatsApp is turning to be a blessing for parents as they can keep an eye on their children’s movement.The parents Express spoke to sounded a lot relieved.

“I was really concerned whenever my daughter travelled alone or with her friends. It’s not always possible and fair to call her over phone and ask about the location. Since WhatsApp launched the real-time location sharing, I don’t feel that stress,” said Priya Devadasan, mother of the 21-year-old girl.

Live location has to be shared by the user. Presently for the updates, the user has to choose from one of the three options — 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. Google had come up with a similar facility and though it is still in use, it has not received the overwhelming response WhatsApp has received within a short time.

Surprisingly, many teenagers who use WhatsApp were comfortable with the new feature.

“Sometimes we feel so embarrassed when our parents ask us to share the live location. Having said that, it’s good as it gives us the feeling that we’re always connected to our parents even when we’re miles away from them. We need not have to inform them where we’re as the app will take care of it,” said Sreelakshmi, a college student.

When contacted, psychiatrist C J John said the parents should develop emotional connectivity along with gadget-aided tracking.“The parents will get the benefit if they’re emotionally connected to their children. Otherwise it won’t be helpful. Since these’re connected with the safety aspect, the children should possess the online usage skill of social media,” he said.

HOW TO USE IT

Start a chat with a person or group

Tap the attach icon and take the option “Share Live Location” under “Location”

Decide how long you want to share your location