THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has announced his badge of honour for 196 police officers in the state who performed well in the service last year.

The personnel in various wings of the police, including crime investigation, intelligence, traffic control, training, telecommunication, law and order maintenance, community policing, women’s safety, prevention of drug abuse, cybercrime, photography and forensic science will be honoured.

Behera will distribute the awards at Chandrasekharan Nair stadium on Republic Day at 11 am.