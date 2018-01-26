KOTTAYAM: The ‘One MP-One Idea’ competition will be initiated in Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency by Jose K Mani MP in which the three most innovative ideas from the local people on development projects will be awarded cash prizes.Jose told reporters applications will be invited for innovative solutions in social issues, especially in education and skills, health, water and sanitation, housing and infrastructure, agriculture, energy, environment, community and social service.

“The objective of the initiative is to ensure development through people’s participation. The competition will be open to individuals and institutions who can register from February 10 with a detailed project report. The online registration ends on February 25,” said Jose.The best project idea will get a cash award of `2.5 lakh and second and third winners will get `1.5 lakh and `1 lakh through the MP’s local area development (MPLAD) funds.

Jose will also present a certificate of honour to the winners. The innovations will be evaluated in a transparent manner by a selection committee headed by the District Collector and consisting of six members from engineering, finance, health and sanitation, academia, industry, and banking and financial institutions. Details of the programme, initiated by the district administration and district planning board, can be obtained from www.onemponeidea.kerala.gov.in. For queries contact, 9544736992 or 9074033561.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has been given the responsibility of releasing the fund.Jose said he will take steps to get the best ideas implemented either with government aid or under sponsorships. District Collector B S Thirumeni and planning officer Tes P Mathew were present at the press meet.