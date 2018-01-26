THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ( Padma Shri) M R Rajagopal is a pioneer of palliative care in the country. He is the founder chairman of Pallium India, a palliative care non-governmental organisation, with the intention of spreading palliative care to areas in India where they did not exist, and for palliative care advocacy. Rajagopal’s advocacy has contributed to amendment of NDPS Act of India in 2014 and in its implementation-a critical step in reducing needless suffering and allowing millions to access pain relief.

He was a visiting professor to various universities in India and abroad. Rajagopal is on the editorial board of several international journals and has authored/edited two textbooks, several book chapters (including Oxford Textbook of Palliative Medicine) and more than 30 publications in scientific journals.

“The award gives me satisfaction personally. Besides it gives the much-needed attention to the concept of palliative care outside Kerala,” said M R Rajagopal. According to him, palliative care movement gained prominence in the state due to popular participation.