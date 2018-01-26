KOCHI: BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan on Thursday lodged a complaint with visiting Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Karnal Singh against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his sons in connection with alleged money laundering and hawala transactions. Singh is in the city as part of a department-level meeting scheduled for Friday.

“Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his sons have amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. His sons are involved in high-value business transactions and are known to be involved in money laundering and hawala transactions. Kodiyeri and his sons have been misusing the political clout to engage in illegal money transactions for financial rewards, “ said the complaint.Further, Radhakrishnan said Bineesh Kodiyeri’s ties with the business barons based in West Asia are an open secret.

The alleged illegal activities of Kodiyeri’s sons have been exposed by the complaint of Hasan Abdulla Almarzooni, a UAE citizen duped by Binoy, elder son of Kodiyeri, according to the complaint. “There is sufficient reason to believe huge amount of money sourced from UAE nationals was brought to India through hawala channels. Due to Kodiyeri’s political clout, his sons have not faced any legal issues over hawala transactions. We demand appropriate action against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his sons,” stated the complaint.

After submitting the complaint, Radhakrishnan told reporters he expects the Central agency to conduct an in-depth investigation into the transactions carried out by Kodiyeri and his sons. “A proper investigation will unmask Kodiyeri’s real face,” he said.Singh, however, declined to entertain reporters’ queries on Kodiyeri. He also remained tight-lipped on the contents of the complaint lodged by Radhakrishnan.